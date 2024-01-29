Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $1.17 Million Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at John Wiley & Sons

In related news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $122,457.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,411.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of WLY stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.62. 90,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $49.58.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $492.81 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.99%.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

