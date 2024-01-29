Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $1.32 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000. General Electric comprises about 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GE traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,768,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,112. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.71. General Electric has a 12 month low of $79.47 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

