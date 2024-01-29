Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 406.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,407,000 after purchasing an additional 750,033 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,148,000 after acquiring an additional 711,075 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 11,689.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 543,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,360,000 after acquiring an additional 538,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $47,708,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 39.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,738,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,833,000 after acquiring an additional 495,622 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.10. The stock had a trading volume of 421,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,638. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.36. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

