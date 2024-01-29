Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,959 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000. Las Vegas Sands accounts for 0.5% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,298,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,338,514,000 after purchasing an additional 330,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394,616 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,567,353 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $554,906,000 after purchasing an additional 325,348 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $388,188,000 after buying an additional 149,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.00. 1,528,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,167,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.32%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the casino operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

