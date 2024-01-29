Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BEN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.45. 2,249,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,611,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.37. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 72.09%.

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BEN. Bank of America cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

