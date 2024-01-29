Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,069,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,152% from the previous session’s volume of 245,246 shares.The stock last traded at $35.76 and had previously closed at $35.85.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $851.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average is $35.45.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.3854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
About Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.
