Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 45,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 67,412 shares.The stock last traded at $85.68 and had previously closed at $84.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.96.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $435.58 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Freedom by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Freedom by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Freedom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freedom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freedom by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

