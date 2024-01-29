Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 45,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 67,412 shares.The stock last traded at $85.68 and had previously closed at $84.94.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.96.
Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $435.58 million during the quarter.
Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.
