Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 3.2% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,242,717 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,529,709,000 after purchasing an additional 887,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,379,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,991 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,842,377 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,193,695,000 after purchasing an additional 895,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980,753 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,036,045,000 after purchasing an additional 642,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,659,892 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $866,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,134,363. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $45.32. The stock has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 2.05.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

