Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.48 and last traded at $6.49. Approximately 596,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,451,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YMM

Full Truck Alliance Stock Down 4.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.31.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.74 million. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 22.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 19.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 14.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,901,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 239,536 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $7,055,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,550,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 40.5% during the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 9,119,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,125 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.