Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Short Interest Update

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Fusion Fuel Green Trading Up 85.9 %
Shares of HTOOW opened at $0.12 on Monday. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.
About Fusion Fuel Green
