Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Short Interest Update

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fusion Fuel Green Trading Up 85.9 %

Shares of HTOOW opened at $0.12 on Monday. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

