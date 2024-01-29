Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.91 and last traded at $47.10. 336,936 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,756,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.76.

Get Futu alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FUTU

Futu Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.89. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $338.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Futu

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Futu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Futu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Futu by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Futu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

(Get Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.