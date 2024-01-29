Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.38 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $635,880.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

