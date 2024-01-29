Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.7 %
NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.38 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $635,880.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.94.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
