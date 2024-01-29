Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Earns Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GMDA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Gamida Cell from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

GMDA traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $0.43. 10,212,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,609. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gamida Cell by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 83,009 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Gamida Cell by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 764,985 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 621,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 47,587 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 539.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after buying an additional 42,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

