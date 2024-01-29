Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Acquired by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,394 shares during the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties comprises approximately 2.0% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $52,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $45.86 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.57%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,287.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,287.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

