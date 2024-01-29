Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up to $3.38

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.38, but opened at $3.46. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 491,916 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. China Renaissance downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.48 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $834.98 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of -0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 98.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,464,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,084,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,187 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,300,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the second quarter worth about $2,334,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.