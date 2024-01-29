General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Downgraded by Alembic Global Advisors

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $296.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GD. StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.31.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
