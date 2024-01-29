General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $635,274,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in General Electric by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in General Electric by 106,570.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after buying an additional 6,242,901 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $418,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $131.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a 52 week low of $79.47 and a 52 week high of $132.50.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

