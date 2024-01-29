Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 920,700 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 235,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentherm in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gentherm

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gentherm Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 192.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Gentherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm stock opened at $48.67 on Monday. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 90.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $366.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.26 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.25%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.