George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$195.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WN shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of George Weston to C$205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$215.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of George Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Insider Transactions at George Weston

George Weston Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, Director William Downe acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$159.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,274,240.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,288,153. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

George Weston stock opened at C$171.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$164.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$156.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.99. George Weston has a 1-year low of C$144.41 and a 1-year high of C$183.92.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported C$3.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.41 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that George Weston will post 12.3646209 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

George Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.713 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. George Weston’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Further Reading

