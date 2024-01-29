Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Cut by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 17.8% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 23,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 46.8% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.9% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 318,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,865,000 after purchasing an additional 17,829 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $79.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.29. The firm has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Barclays raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

