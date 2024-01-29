Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 420,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 788,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,674,000 after acquiring an additional 84,059 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VCIT stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.65. 3,668,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,011,770. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2754 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

