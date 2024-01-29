Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GEM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 174,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,641,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,038,000 after purchasing an additional 112,450 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 236,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treynor Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 175,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

