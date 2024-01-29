Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys 358 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 444.1% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 24,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.74. The company had a trading volume of 720,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,932. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.02. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $113.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

