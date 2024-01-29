Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 144.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,186 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,865,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,203,859. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.25. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2105 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.