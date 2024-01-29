Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.87. 2,257,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,443,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.50.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

