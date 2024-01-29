Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $3.57 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,784. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $234.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

