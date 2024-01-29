Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,141,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 253.3% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 256,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 183,996 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 140,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 87.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 629,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,741,000 after purchasing an additional 294,235 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,529. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.67 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

