Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases 3,428 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 162,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 402,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,056,000 after buying an additional 72,364 shares during the period. Pioneer Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 508,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,232,000 after buying an additional 108,286 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 62.3% in the third quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 460,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,789,000 after buying an additional 176,794 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFAU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.01. The stock had a trading volume of 211,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,005. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

