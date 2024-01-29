Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 1,571 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $76.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,728,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average of $73.11.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

