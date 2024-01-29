Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 250 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

GLD stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,269,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,757,026. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.