Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 8,126 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,126 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned about 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 165.0% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 71,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,747 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 78,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,295. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.1128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

