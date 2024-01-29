Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Trims Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 198,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,860,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,657 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV remained flat at $37.39 during midday trading on Monday. 76,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,020. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $37.51. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.07.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.