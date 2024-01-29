Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 0.4 %

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.78. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.57.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.32 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 3.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

