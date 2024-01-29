Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 0.4 %
Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.78. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.57.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.32 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 3.57%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
