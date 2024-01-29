Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,123,772 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,308,908 shares.The stock last traded at $10.17 and had previously closed at $10.06.

GRCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $741.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. Equities analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth about $3,960,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 125.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 1,279.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

