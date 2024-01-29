Graphene Investments SAS Buys New Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Graphene Investments SAS bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000. Jazz Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.0% of Graphene Investments SAS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAZZ stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.80. The stock had a trading volume of 99,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,262. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $158.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.05 and a 200 day moving average of $128.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.25, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $972.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.56.

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

