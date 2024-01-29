Graphene Investments SAS Buys Shares of 74,700 Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Graphene Investments SAS bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,148,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,287,000 after purchasing an additional 768,965 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,437,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5,725.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,614,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,116 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 465,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pure Storage Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.03. 304,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,093,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 214.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $42.48.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSTG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PSTG

About Pure Storage

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.