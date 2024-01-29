Graphene Investments SAS Lowers Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Graphene Investments SAS reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 2.1% of Graphene Investments SAS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,559,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,168,442,000 after purchasing an additional 41,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,421,000 after buying an additional 50,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,800,000 after buying an additional 58,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,923,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PH traded down $1.16 on Monday, hitting $470.43. The company had a trading volume of 50,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,164. The company has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $300.86 and a 12-month high of $477.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.98.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

