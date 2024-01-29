Graphene Investments SAS Sells 11,100 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Graphene Investments SAS trimmed its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Dropbox makes up 2.0% of Graphene Investments SAS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Dropbox by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,297,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,973,000 after acquiring an additional 651,900 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Dropbox by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,013,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,715,000 after acquiring an additional 490,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,050,000 after acquiring an additional 257,648 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dropbox by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,782,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,783,000 after acquiring an additional 326,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.21. 250,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,008. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 101.75%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 456,761 shares in the company, valued at $12,821,281.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,087.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 456,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,821,281.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,055 shares of company stock worth $379,645. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DBX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

