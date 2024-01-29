Graphene Investments SAS Sells 18,600 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Graphene Investments SAS lowered its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Graphene Investments SAS owned approximately 0.13% of Bread Financial worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,464,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,807,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,438,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,169,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,779,000 after acquiring an additional 830,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BFH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America cut Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 10,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $331,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 324,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,742,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 449,000 shares of company stock worth $14,409,310. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bread Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

BFH traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $35.40. 106,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,028. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.95.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 13.87%. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Bread Financial Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

