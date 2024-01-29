Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. HSBC raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock opened at $249.50 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.15 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.13%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

