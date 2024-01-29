Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 168 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO stock opened at $246.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.82. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $258.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

