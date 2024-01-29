Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,884 shares of company stock valued at $6,674,166 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $371.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $232.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $375.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $345.92 and a 200-day moving average of $324.57.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.06.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

