Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,132 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $241.00 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $246.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.70. The company has a market cap of $146.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

