Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 66,752 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after buying an additional 1,398,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $40.27 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $35.91 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.98.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

