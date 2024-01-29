Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709,289 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,101,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 847,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,618,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,481,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $237.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.82. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $246.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

