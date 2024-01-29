Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Oppenheimer cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

LOW stock opened at $211.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.85. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $121.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

About Lowe’s Companies



Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

