Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $86.38 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.40 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

