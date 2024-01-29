Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,948 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $79.98 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.24.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

