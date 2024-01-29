Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 14,717 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,717 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $355,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 188,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,750,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,423,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,069,000 after buying an additional 78,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,242,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IEI opened at $116.49 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.59.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2917 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

