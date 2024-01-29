Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 188,023 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,023 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 395,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,735,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.